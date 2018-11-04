Long Island Political Sign Defaced With Swastika: Campaign - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Long Island Political Sign Defaced With Swastika: Campaign

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Top Chef Long Island Home Vandalized

    Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio says someone defaced his home on Long Island because of a political sign. Gus Rosendale reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and his wife woke up to find their front lawn in Mattituck vandalized

    • It appears that a sign supporting a Democratic candidate for Congress is what set off the graffiti

    • The messages showed a cross, a Jewish star, and the words "Trump," "Go home" and "Cuomo = Death to America"

    A political sign for a congressional candidate on Long Island was defaced Sunday with a spray-painted swastika, the campaign said. 

    The sign for Perry Gershon, the Democrat challenger for Congress, was in a yard in on Nicolls Road in Stony Brook. 

    Gershon and the Republican incumbent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are both Jewish. 

    Photo credit: Perry Gershon campaign

    Zeldin's campaign downplayed the vandalism in an interview with Newsday and suggested Gershon's campaign may have defaced their own signs to get attention. 

    Gershon responded: "I think he's trying to incite, as opposed to calm, and it's inappropriate and it's disgusting for a fellow Jew to do that. "

    It's not the first time Gershon's signs have been defaced. On Monday, dozens of his signs in Patchogue were spray-painted with the phrases "gay lover" and "baby killer," Newsday reported. 

    In August, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio said his Mattituck home was targeted by vandals because of a Gershon sign in his front yard. The graffiti included  a cross, a Jewish star and his wife's name, along with the words "Trump," "Go home" and "Cuomo = Death to America." 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us