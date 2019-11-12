The House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearing Wednesday in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry.

The two State Department witnesses — William Taylor, the charge d'affaires in Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau — will tell House investigators what they know about Trump's actions toward Ukraine, including the July phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that ignited the impeachment inquiry.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. A live stream will be available on this page. Follow our live blog below throughout the proceedings for updates.