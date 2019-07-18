Lineups Set for 2nd Democratic Debate

The 20 Democratic presidential candidates selected for the second debate.

The Democratic presidential candidates found out the second debate matchups in a drawing broadcast live Thursday on CNN.

The debate will be held in Detroit, Michigan, and will be broken out into two nights, July 30 and 31.

The lineup for July 30 is: Gov. Steve Bullock; Rep. Tim Ryan; Gov. John Hickenlooper; Rep. John Delaney; author Marianne Williamson; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Rep. Beto O’Rourke; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The lineup for July 31 is: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Sen. Michael Bennet; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; Gov. Jay Inslee; Sen. Cory Booker; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former housing secretary Julian Castro; Sen. Kamala Harris; and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Key Moments From Democratic Debates: Night 1