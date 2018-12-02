Face recognition system at PSA, screening area for passengers, during a joint drill between Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Tokyo Metropolitan Police department in Tokyo on Sep. 28, 2018.

Eight Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Amazon regarding privacy concerns with the company's facial recognition software that has been used by some local police departments, NBC News reports.

The lawmakers said in a letter Thursday that Amazon had “failed to provide sufficient answers” to questions about the program, called Rekognition, that they had previously presented to the online retail giant.

“We have serious concerns that this type of product has significant accuracy issues, places disproportionate burdens on communities of color, and could stifle Americans’ willingness to exercise their First Amendment rights in public,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter demands transparency regarding Rekognition’s accuracy, biases and built-in “protections.”