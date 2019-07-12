'Know Your Rights': Immigration Advocates, Attorneys Ramp Up Efforts Before ICE Raids

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. reads from a paper titled "Know Your Rights" regarding ICE agents attempting to perform raids as she meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Immigration advocates, lawyers and some Democratic lawmakers have ramped up efforts to combat widespread raids threatened by the Trump administration by sharing information with immigrant communities about their rights, NBC News reported.

The material, available in multiple languages, includes videos and social media toolkits covering what to do if an ICE agent shows up at their homes.

“They do not need to let an ICE agent into their home unless there’s a judicial warrant and rarely does ICE have a judicial warrant,” Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union, said, adding that ICE usually has its own administrative warrants.

The raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement scheduled to begin Sunday are set to target about 2,000 undocumented families in major cities across the United States, officials told NBC News.

Below are some of the messages being shared: