A courtoom drawing by artist Janet Hamlin, reviewed by the U.S. military, shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, center, and co-defendant Walid Bin Attash, left, attending a pre-trial session Monday, Dec. 8, 2008, at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Mohammed is the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, will go on trial at the Guantanamo Bay prison camp on Jan. 11, 2021, a military official said Friday.

Air Force Col. Shane Cohen will be the presiding judge on the case.

Mohammed is charged with terrorism, hijacking an aircraft, murder in violation of the laws of war and other crimes.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

