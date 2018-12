This Oct. 11, 2018, file photos shows White House chief of staff John Kelly attend a human trafficking meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.

White House chief of staff John Kelly's long-expected departure will occur in the days ahead, four sources tell NBC News.

His tenure has been marred by controversy since he became chief of staff in the summer of last year, amid reports of tension with the president and West Wing staff.

Reports of recent clashes with first lady Melania Trump made his already tenuous position only more so.

Among the leading candidates to replace him is Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Nick Ayers.

