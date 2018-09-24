Brett Kavanaugh, with his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, answers questions during a Fox News interview, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Washington, about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Supreme Court nominee.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said in an interview set to air Monday evening that he’s “not going anywhere” in the confirmation process to become a justice despite facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise,” Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News with his wife sitting by his side, according to an excerpt released Monday afternoon.

“I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place," he added, according to an NBC News report. "But what I know is, I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”