Kavanaugh's Fate Is in the Hands of Key GOP Senators

Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judicial Committee about allegations that Ford was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh in high school. Here are some of the key moments during the hearing. (Published 6 hours ago)

After nearly nine hours of emotional testimony on Thursday and a committee vote set for Friday, most Senate Republicans appear to be rallying around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But moderates like Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, are among those who could still tank the nomination, NBC News reported. Both have kept their intentions quiet even as Kavanaugh's emotional rejection of the sexual assault allegation against him looks to have won over many of their male colleagues.

With Republicans' narrow 51-49 Senate majority and every Democrat expected to vote no, just two defections could imperil President Donald Trump's nominee's path to the court.