Kanye West to Dine With Trump at White House

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Kanye West enters Trump Tower in New York.

Rapper Kanye West is headed to the White House Thursday where he will have lunch with President Donald Trump and Jared Kusher, the president's son-in-law and adviser, NBC News reported.

Trump and Kushner will discuss topics including "manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

West has repeatedly expressed support for Trump, most recently during off-air comments on "SNL" while sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The New York Times first reported news of the visit.

