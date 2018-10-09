Kanye West to Dine With Trump at White House - NBC New York
Kanye West to Dine With Trump at White House

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Rapper Kanye West is headed to the White House Thursday where he will have lunch with President Donald Trump and Jared Kusher, the president's son-in-law and adviser, NBC News reported

    Trump and Kushner will discuss topics including "manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

    West has repeatedly expressed support for Trump, most recently during off-air comments on "SNL" while sporting a "Make America Great Again" hat.

    The New York Times first reported news of the visit. 

