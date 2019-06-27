Kamala Harris: 'Day 1, I'll Repeal Tax Bill That Benefits the Top 1%' - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Second Night of Democratic Debates
logo_nyc_2x

    Kamala Harris: 'Day 1, I'll Repeal Tax Bill That Benefits the Top 1%'

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices

      Advertise with us