New York is restoring a right undocumented immigrants had before the 9/11 terror attacks: The right to obtain a state driver's license. While advocacy groups cheered the move, some opponents think it will de-incentivize people to become citizens. NBC 4 New York's Andrew Siff reports.

New York Gives Undocumented Immigrants License to Drive

What to Know Federal judge dismissed one of several lawsuits challenging NY law set to allow immigrants without legal documents to seek drivers licenses

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed Friday a lawsuit brought by Republican Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

Kearns told reporters Friday that the judge "punted" her responsibilities

A federal judge has dismissed one of several lawsuits challenging a New York law set to allow immigrants without legal documents to seek driver's licenses.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford dismissed Friday a lawsuit brought by Republican Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns. The lawsuit called New York's law unconstitutional and sought to block its Dec. 14 rollout.

But a judge said Kearns lacked standing to bring the lawsuit because he didn't show that he'd be harmed under the law. Kearns told reporters Friday that the judge "punted" her responsibilities.

Similar lawsuits are pending in two other counties.

Supporters say licenses would help immigrants work, transport their family and apply for college and housing. Opponents argue licenses shouldn't be given to people who are in violation of federal immigration rules.