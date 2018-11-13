This Oct. 11, 2018, file photos shows White House chief of staff John Kelly attend a human trafficking meeting in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.

White House chief of staff John Kelly may soon depart the Trump administration amid an array of conflicts, seven people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Among those being considered to replace Kelly is Nick Ayers, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, three of the people said. Kelly is Trump's second chief of staff, joining the White House after serving as secretary of Homeland Security.

Kelly's tenure has been clouded in controversy and disagreements with Trump and aides. He recently clashed with national security adviser John Bolton and has gotten into disputes with first lady Melania Trump over staffing issues and travel requests.

The first lady raised concerns about Kelly denying her staff promotions with her husband during the height of the controversy over his alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, according to two White House officials.

Jeff Sessions Out as Attorney General

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that Jeff Sessions was out as attorney general. Matthew G. Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff, will become acting attorney general. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018)

The White House declined to comment for this story.