John Bolton Chaired Anti-Muslim Think Tank Until Last Month

In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md.

President Donald Trump's new national security adviser was, until last month, the chairman a nonprofit that promoted false, misleading anti-Muslim news, according to an NBC News review.

John Bolton began chairing the Gatestone Institute in 2013. The advocacy group has warned of a "jihadist takeover" in Europe" and a "Great White Death" on the continent, and its articles have been amplified by a Russian troll factory.



Gatestone is "a key part of the whole Islamaphobic cottage industry on the internet," said a spokesman for the civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations. He called it "very disturbing" that Bolton would be associated with the organization and be "in one of the most powerful positions on the planet."

A representative for the National Security Council, which Bolton now chairs, said Bolton is aware of the story but that it doesn't comment on inquiries about outside organizations.

McMaster to Resign From Trump Administration