Jimmy Carter Treated for Pelvic Fracture After Fall

Former President Jimmy Carter, who turned 95 last Tuesday, helped build his 36th project with Habitat for Humanity after suffering a fall in his Georgia home the day before. "I'm feeling good enough to build houses," Carter said. (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

Former President Jimmy Carter suffered a fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, Monday evening and "has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture," the Carter Center said.

"He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home," the Carter Center said Tuesday.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo told The Associated Press that she had nothing more to add to the statement.

It's the second time Carter has fallen at home this month.

He previously fell on Oct. 6, days after his 95th birthday. That fall bruised his left eye and required 14 stitches, but Carter did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville. He used a cane when he rallied volunteers with the nonprofit Christian housing organization.