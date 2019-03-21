Jimmy Carter Becomes Oldest Living American President - NBC New York
Jimmy Carter Becomes Oldest Living American President

The 39th commander-in-chief is now 94 years and 172 days old — surpassing George H.W. Bush, who was 94 years and 171 days old when he died

Published Mar 21, 2019 at 11:47 PM | Updated at 6:29 AM EDT on Mar 22, 2019

    Jessica McGowan/Getty Images, File
    In this August 20, 2015, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter discusses his cancer diagnosis during a news conference at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

    Jimmy Carter can add another title to a lifetime of achievements: He's now the longest-living U.S. president, NBC News reported.

    As of Thursday evening, the 39th commander-in-chief was 94 years and 172 days old — surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died in November at 94 years and 171 days old.

    "We at The Carter Center are grateful for his long life of service that has benefited millions of the world's poorest people," said Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for the Carter Center.

    Carter was the first American president born in a hospital and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

    Sergio Flores/Getty Images
