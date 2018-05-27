Jeff Flake: GOP Needs to Stand Up to Trump More Forcefully

In this April 13, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., speaks at a town hall event at the Mesa Convention Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Sen. Jeff Flake called on Republicans in Congress to more forcefully push back against President Donald Trump and said there is growing concern behind the scenes that the president could take action against special counsel Robert Mueller.

“When the president says things that are just totally wrong, it’s the responsibility of members of Congress, particularly those in the president’s party, to stand up and say, ‘That is not right. Truth is not relative, and there are no alternative facts here,’” Flake, R-Ariz., said in an interview on “Meet the Press.”

While he isn’t running for re-election to the Senate, Flake also left open the possibility that he could challenge Trump in a primary in 2020.

While a presidential run is not in his plans, he said, he has “not ruled anything out.”