It's Getting Tougher for Migrants to Claim Asylum

US officials at the border have reportedly told families that there is no room for them at the ports of entry

Published 2 hours ago

    Migrants are finding it harder to claim asylum at U.S. ports of entry due to the facilities being overcrowded, part of an effort by U.S. officials to curb the number of migrants setting foot on U.S. territory, NBC News reported

    Under international and U.S. law, a person that has touched down on U.S. soil must legally be allowed to make a claim for asylum. 

    U.S. officials at the border have reportedly told families that there is no room for them at the ports of entry and that they should either wait for foot traffic to cease or come back another time. 

