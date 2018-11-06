Have Issues at the Polls? Let Us Know, We Want to Hear Them - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Your Midterm Election Guide for NY, NJ and...
The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Have Issues at the Polls? Let Us Know, We Want to Hear Them

Published 2 hours ago

    Several Local Races Could Help Shift Power in Washington

    Some local races could help shift the shift the scales on Capitol Hill. Michael George reports on the key ones to watch. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

    Did you experience issues at the polls Tuesday on Election Day?

    If so, we want to hear about them. Email News 4 at tips@nbcnewyork.com. 

    If you haven't hit the polls yet, click here for a full guide to the 2018 midterm elections across the tri-state, but don't forget you'll need the umbrella

    ELECTION DAY IN NEW YORK

    Voters across the Empire State will decide on candidates for governor, senator, attorney general, state legislature and 27 seats in the U.S. House.

    Gov. Cuomo seeks a third term and Republicans and Democrats battle over the makeup of the state's congressional delegation as the caustic election midterm election campaign reaches its climax.

    New York has more than 12 million registered voters. Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

    Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

    ELECTION DAY IN NEW JERSEY

    Garden State voters will decide the closely watched Senate election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin. Menendez is seeking his third term. Hugin served as CEO of the drugmaker Celgene.

    The state's 12 House seats are also up for grabs, including high-money races between Republican Jay Webber and Democrat Mikie Sherrill for U.S. House District 11 and Democrat Tom Malinowski and GOPer Leonard Lance for U.S. House District 7.

    Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. 

    ELECTION DAY IN CONNECTICUT

    The gubernatorial race to fill the the job being vacated by Gov. Dannel Malloy, who is not seeking a third term, between Republican Bob Stefanowski and Ned Lamont, has been surprisingly tight. 

    Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

