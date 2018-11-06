Have Issues at the Polls? Let Us Know, We Want to Hear Them

Some local races could help shift the shift the scales on Capitol Hill. Michael George reports on the key ones to watch. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018)

Several Local Races Could Help Shift Power in Washington

What to Know Voters across New York will decide on candidates for governor, senator, attorney general, state legislature and 27 seats in the U.S. House

NJ voters will decide the closely watched Senate election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin

The gubernatorial race in Connecticut between Republican Bob Stefanowski and Ned Lamont, has been surprisingly tight

If you haven't hit the polls yet, click here for a full guide to the 2018 midterm elections across the tri-state, but don't forget you'll need the umbrella.

ELECTION DAY IN NEW YORK

Voters across the Empire State will decide on candidates for governor, senator, attorney general, state legislature and 27 seats in the U.S. House.

Gov. Cuomo seeks a third term and Republicans and Democrats battle over the makeup of the state's congressional delegation as the caustic election midterm election campaign reaches its climax.

New York has more than 12 million registered voters. Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

ELECTION DAY IN NEW JERSEY

Garden State voters will decide the closely watched Senate election between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin. Menendez is seeking his third term. Hugin served as CEO of the drugmaker Celgene.

The state's 12 House seats are also up for grabs, including high-money races between Republican Jay Webber and Democrat Mikie Sherrill for U.S. House District 11 and Democrat Tom Malinowski and GOPer Leonard Lance for U.S. House District 7.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

ELECTION DAY IN CONNECTICUT

The gubernatorial race to fill the the job being vacated by Gov. Dannel Malloy, who is not seeking a third term, between Republican Bob Stefanowski and Ned Lamont, has been surprisingly tight.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.