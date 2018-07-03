A week after President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the separation of migrant families at the U.S. border, the administration has asked immigration agents to give detained parents a choice: Leave the country with your children or leave the country without them, according to NBC News.

The practice of separating parents from their children came as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy that considered all adults crossing the border illegally to be suspected criminals and were therefore detained separately from their children, who would not be charged with crimes.

Parents are asked to make their decision using a government form, a copy of which was obtained by NBC News. Advocates say that even migrants who have already passed their initial asylum screenings are being presented with the form.

"We are seeing cases where people who have passed credible fear interviews and have pending asylum claims are being given this form," said Lee Gelernt, a lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union who is leading a class action lawsuit for family reunification.

