'I Was Wrong' About Trump, Caitlyn Jenner Says in Op-Ed - NBC New York
BREAKING
NEWS
Suspicious_Package_Mailed_to_Post_Office_in_South_LA
10 Packages Seized
Some Were Incapable of Exploding
logo_nyc_2x

'I Was Wrong' About Trump, Caitlyn Jenner Says in Op-Ed

Jenner had been a rare transgender supporter of the president

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'I Was Wrong' About Trump, Caitlyn Jenner Says in Op-Ed
    Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
    Caitlyn Jenner attends the Jeremy Scott Runway Show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 in New York.

    Reality TV star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she renounced her endorsement and support for President Donald Trump.

    "Sadly, I was wrong," Jenner wrote in the mea culpa, which was published Thursday afternoon. "The reality is that the trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president."

    Jenner had been a rare transgender supporter of the president and the Republican Party, and her politics earned her the ire of many LGBTQ advocates, who widely view the president's policies as harmful, NBC News reported.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us