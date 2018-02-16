‘Information Warfare’: How Russians Interfered in 2016 Election - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympics Primetime
OLY-NY

‘Information Warfare’: How Russians Interfered in 2016 Election

The indictment also gave specifics on how the operation was divided into departments including, data analysis, graphic designers, finance and an information technology

Published 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		68519
    2
    Germany    		92415
    3
    Netherlands    		65213
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    ‘Information Warfare’: How Russians Interfered in 2016 Election
    AP/Gerald Herbert
    In this October 20, 2009 file photo, FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as President Barack Obama speaks to staff members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Headquarters in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2009.

    The 13 Russians and three Russian entities mentioned in the indictment revealed Friday by Special Counsel Robert Mueller detailed the alleged strategies used for identity theft, Hillary Clinton impersonators and a small army churning out social media posts, NBC News reported.  

    According to the federal court records, the Russian group, the Internet Research Agency, had a monthly budget of $1.2 million to fuel what the indictment called "information warfare," NBC News reported. 

    The indictment also gave specifics on how the operation was divided into departments including, data analysis, graphic designers, finance and an information technology.

    According to the indictment, here is how they did it.

    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us