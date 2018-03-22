Following a series of tweets President Trump sent over the weekend in response to the Parkland, Florida, shooting and the indictment of 13 Russian nationals who tried to sow discord in the 2016 U.S. election, the White House agreed that Russia tried to meddle with the 2016 election but maintained that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Thursday to approve and release the GOP report on its Russia investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway told NBC News.

The committee voted to release the report's findings and recommendations publicly, officially ending its probe. The report will be released after declassification from the intelligence community.

Democrats objected the release of the report and had wanted to continue the investigation.



Conaway, who has led the House Intelligence probe since April, said in a statement that the committee is "one step closer to delivering answers" on Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"The findings and recommendations ... show a pattern of Russian active measures in the United States, both through cyberattacks and their use of social media to sow discord," Conaway said. "This poses a serious threat to future U.S. elections, including the primary elections that are already underway. It’s critical to release this information now, to protect our country and our elections from foreign interference. ... It’s now time for us to share what we’ve found, and move forward as one country, united against foreign aggression."