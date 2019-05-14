House Intel Committee Investigating Whether Lawyers for Trump and His Family Obstructed Russia Probe - NBC New York
House Intel Committee Investigating Whether Lawyers for Trump and His Family Obstructed Russia Probe

Published May 14, 2019 at 5:39 PM | Updated at 5:40 PM EDT on May 14, 2019

    President Donald Trump (L); Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Calif.

    The Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether personal lawyers for President Donald Trump and his family tried to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation by helping Michael Cohen deliver false testimony, NBC News reported.

    The committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., sent letters to four lawyers requesting documents related to Cohen, who told Congress in public testimony in February that the attorneys helped edit inaccurate testimony from 2017 that Cohen gave to lawmakers about a Trump Tower project in Moscow.

