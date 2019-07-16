House GOP Leadership Defends Trump's Tweets: 'No,' Not Racist - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
No Federal Charges vs Garner Death Cop
logo_nyc_2x

    House GOP Leadership Defends Trump's Tweets: 'No,' Not Racist

      processing...

      NEWSLETTERS

      Privacy policy | More Newsletters
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices

      Advertise with us