House Ethics Panel Sanctions 2 Lawmakers Over Sexual Harassment Allegations - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
NJT BUS PUSH
Snowvember Nightmare
Kids Stranded, 13-Hour Commutes, Chaos
logo_nyc_2x

House Ethics Panel Sanctions 2 Lawmakers Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    House Ethics Panel Sanctions 2 Lawmakers Over Sexual Harassment Allegations
    Getty
    U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) left, Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) right.

    Reps. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C., have been formally sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee over sexual harassment allegations, the panel announced Friday in reports released to the public.

    Kihuen violated House rules by “making persistent and unwanted advances toward women who were required to interact with him as part of their professional responsibilities,” NBC News reported, while Meadows failed to take decisive action to deal with complaints concerning a key aide.

    The report details three women’s accounts of advances by the congressman in graphic detail. After these allegations came to light earlier this year, Kihuen refused to resign, but announced that he wouldn’t see re-election. He’s still a sitting member of Congress and voted in the House on Friday.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us