The House on Friday voted for a measure that would block President Donald Trump from initiating military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Lawmakers adopted the amendment from Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in a 251-170 vote with more than two dozen Republicans in support, NBC News reported. The measure was wrapped into the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that the House passed Friday afternoon.

The House and Senate will still have to reconcile their separate versions of the defense bill, and are likely to exclude the Iran amendment from the final package. Last month, a similar measure that would have restricted the president's ability to unilaterally launch military action on Iran failed in the Senate. The legislation received 50 votes in favor and 40 against, falling short of the 60-vote hurdle to advance to a final vote.