House Votes To Require Congressional Approval for Military Strike Against Iran - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Tropical Storm Barry Live
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

House Votes To Require Congressional Approval for Military Strike Against Iran

By Andrew Taylor

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    House Votes To Require Congressional Approval for Military Strike Against Iran
    Andy Dunaway/USAF via Getty Images
    FILE - Aerial photo of the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2003.

    The House on Friday voted for a measure that would block President Donald Trump from initiating military action against Iran without congressional approval.

    Lawmakers adopted the amendment from Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in a 251-170 vote with more than two dozen Republicans in support, NBC News reported. The measure was wrapped into the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that the House passed Friday afternoon.

    The House and Senate will still have to reconcile their separate versions of the defense bill, and are likely to exclude the Iran amendment from the final package. Last month, a similar measure that would have restricted the president's ability to unilaterally launch military action on Iran failed in the Senate. The legislation received 50 votes in favor and 40 against, falling short of the 60-vote hurdle to advance to a final vote.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us