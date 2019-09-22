Honduran Youth Pastor Forced to Wait in Mexico Under Trump Policy Wins U.S. Asylum - NBC New York
Honduran Youth Pastor Forced to Wait in Mexico Under Trump Policy Wins U.S. Asylum

He is one of only a few to have won asylum since the new policy took effect in January, his lawyers said

Published 54 minutes ago

    GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images
    In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, a group of Central American migrants traveling to the United States are seen outside a temporary shelter in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico.

    A 35-year-old Honduran pastor fleeing death threats from gangs in his native country sought asylum in the U.S. but was told eight months ago he had to wait in Mexico because of a Trump administration policy, NBC News reports.

    Earlier this week, Douglas Oviedo's eyes filled with tears as a San Diego judge told him he had won: He could stay legally in the United States as a refugee.

    The young pastor was among the first asylum seekers sent back across the U.S. southern border under the Trump administration’s remain-in-Mexico policy — which has since expanded to more than 40,000 migrants waiting in dangerous and overcrowded conditions in border towns.

    He is also one of only a few to have won asylum since the new policy took effect in January, his lawyers said.

