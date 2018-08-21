Hillary Clinton Stepping Back Into the Fray to Fundraise for Democrats This Fall - NBC New York
Hillary Clinton Stepping Back Into the Fray to Fundraise for Democrats This Fall

Republican officials welcome her involvement, hoping to tie her to Democrats running in places that lean Republican

Published 49 minutes ago

    Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, File
    In this July 13, 2018, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the audience at the annual convention of the American Federation of Teachers in Pittsburgh.

    Hillary Clinton will headline three fundraising events for the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterm elections in November, NBC News reported.

    The "intimate dinners with discussion" featuring the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee will be held in San Francisco, Chicago and New York. A Democratic source close to Clinton said she's also planning fundraisers for some women running in key congressional races.

    Republican officials welcome her involvement, hoping to tie her to Democrats running in places that lean Republican — a process that's already underway in competitive districts, according to an NBC review of midterm advertisements.

    Clinton is aware of that tactic, according to spokesman Nick Merrill. He said, "You pay attention to those you’re threatened by. If they didn't think she was still a force in the party, then they wouldn't continue to treat her like the president."

    Sessions Repeats ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant At High School Event

    [NATL] Sessions Repeats ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant At High School Event

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeated the anti-Hillary Clinton phrase “lock her up” after the crowd at an event for conservative high school students in Washington, D.C., chanted the 2016 Trump campaign mantra.

    (Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018)
