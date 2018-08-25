John McCain Mourned as a 'Hero and Statesman'

Sen. John McCain died Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at the age of 81. McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017. (Published 3 hours ago)

Presidents and leading lawmakers of both parties joined in an outpouring of tribute following news of John McCain's death, with many recalling the longtime Republican Arizona senator as a hero, statesman and American patriot and saying his family was in their prayers.

Cindy McCain was by her husband's side with other members of the family when he died Saturday at 4:28 p.m., according to a statement from McCain's office. On Friday, the family had announced that McCain, 81, was ending medical treatment for brain cancer.

"My heart is broken," Cindy McCain said on Twitter. "I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best."

McCain's daughter Meghan posted a lengthy note about her "beloved father" on Twitter, writing, "I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning."

"All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love," she wrote.

She said that in her sorrow she took comfort that "John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "the nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot."

"In an era filled with cynicism about national unity and public service, John McCain's live shone as a bright example," McConnell said. "He showed us that boundless patriotism and self-sacrifice are not outdated concepts or cliches, but the building blocks of an extraordinary life."

He called it "an understatement to say the Senate will not be the same" without him.

Joining those who expressed their condolences to the McCain family was President Donald Trump, who has clashed with McCain.

"My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain, a fellow Republican. Our hearts and prayers are with you!" Trump wrote.

Past presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter all touted McCain's impact on American political life.

Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential election, noted that he and the senator were members of "different generations" and "came from completely different backgrounds."

"But we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher - the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed."

He added that the pair found in their political battles a chance to advance high ideals and saw the country as "a place where anything is possible."

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who McCain tapped as his running mate for vice president in 2008, tweeted that he "was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life - and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self."

Palin added in another tweet McCain was her friend and she "will remember the good times."

Former President Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, said that McCain was a "skilled, tough politician, as well as a trusted colleague alongside whom Hillary was honored to serve in the Senate."

"He frequently put partisanship aside to do what he thought was best for the country, and was never afraid to break the mold if it was the right thing to do," the statement said.

Sen. John McCain's Life in Photos

Former President George W. Bush, who defeated McCain in a battle for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2000, said in a statement: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order. He was a public servant in the finest traditions of our country. And to me, he was a friend whom I'll deeply miss."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called McCain's death "a sad day for the United States."

"Our country has lost a decorated war hero and statesman," he tweeted. "John McCain was a giant of our time—not just for the things he achieved, but for who he was and what he fought for all his life."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said of his colleague that "America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions."

He added that he'd "lost one of my dearest friends and mentor."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he had ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff "in honor and remembrance of the incredible life" of McCain. He called him a giant, icon and American hero.

"May God rest his soul and look over his entire family," Ducey wrote. "Our state and our nation mourn together."

Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said he planned to introduce a resolution to rename the oldest Senate office building, the Russell building, after McCain.