Trump Considering Herman Cain for Federal Reserve Board

Republican presidential candidate and former Godfather's Pizza chief executive Herman Cain participates in a discussion about his 9-9-9 tax plan at the conservative at the American Enterprise Institute October 31, 2011 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump is considering naming Herman Cain, a former pizza company executive and 2012 Republican presidential candidate, to the Federal Reserve Board, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The possible nomination comes as Trump's most recent Federal Reserve pick, Stephen Moore, has come under fire for reports about his back taxes and failing to make alimony payments to his ex-wife. Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed for its monetary policies and its stewardship of the economy under Chairman Jerome Powell, who was confirmed in January 2018.

A spokesperson for Cain declined to comment when contacted by NBC News.