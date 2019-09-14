Hand-Drawn Swastika Found at Department of Homeland Security

Someone drew a swastika inside a Department of Homeland Security office building, the agency reports.

The swastika was discovered at the DHS complex on Nebraska Avenue in northwest Washington, D.C.

“This display of hate and cowardice does not represent the dedicated hardworking men and women of the Department of Homeland Security,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Andrew Meehan said in a statement. “It has no place in an organization that works tirelessly to protect the American people and combat hate in all its forms.”

The swastika has been removed.

The Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties have been notified.