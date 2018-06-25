Graffiti Artist Banksy Splashes Paris With Works on Migrants

Seven works of street art found around Paris are believed to be the work of elusive graffiti artist Banksy. The pieces were discovered throughout the city in recent days, with one found near a former center for migrants showing a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika before the entire work was defaced with blue paint.



Other artists have drawn over or added to these works since they were discovered, with one artist going so far as to covering half of an artwork with a poster of a woman's face.