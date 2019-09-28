A driving range in New Jersey is offering the chance for golfers to blow off some steam from the political dramas going on, by displaying the faces of famous politicians and pundits as targets to hit. NBC New York's Ted Greenberg reports.

Looking for a way to vent your anger over the current state of American politics? Maybe it’s time to break out the 9-iron and hit some politicians and pundits — with golf balls that is.

A driving range in New Jersey is allowing golfers to take their best cuts at nailing posters of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and many more along the fairway as a way of dealing with the stress that comes the political saga currently going on.

Cape May Par 3 Golf and Driving Range in Middle Township came up with the idea to put the political figures out on yardage markers back in the spring as a fun way to drive up business.

Other current “targets” include Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sean Hannity and Kellyanne Conway. Posters of Mitch McConnell, Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Rachel Maddow are also waiting in the wings for their time to be target practice.

Owner Rick Jones put the pictures of the politicos on their respective sides — Democrats on the left, Republicans on the right — and the vast majority of the responses he’s gotten have been positive, with a few anonymous complaints claiming he is inciting violence.

Although it is not known which side has more balls hit toward it, Jones and others at the facility said it’s a simple and fun way to practice your swing while keeping up with “what’s going on with the news at the time.”