GoFundMe for Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund Nears $500K

Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was a regular target of President Donald Trump's anger and criticism.

Supporters of Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director who was fired earlier this month just days shy of his planned retirement, have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for his legal defense and have raised nearly $500,000 in just its first day.

As NBC News reported, the campaign — titled the "Andrew McCabe Legal Defense Fund" — was created Thursday by a group called "Friends of Andrew McCabe," which had originally set a goal of raising $150,000, but quickly blew through that and set a new goal of $250,000.

By Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $450,000 from what it says are more than 10,600 donations in just one day.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe, who took the reins of the agency during the turbulent days after the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, just two days before he was to retire and become eligible for full pension benefits. McCabe is a 21-year agency veteran.

Trump Takes Aim at McCabe and Muller on Twitter