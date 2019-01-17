Giuliani Now Doesn't Deny Possible Trump Campaign Collusion With Russia - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Giuliani Now Doesn't Deny Possible Trump Campaign Collusion With Russia

Trump has repeatedly asserted that his campaign did not collude with Russian officials

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed during a Wednesday night CNN interview that he "never said" the Trump campaign didn't collude with Russia, a stance that runs counter to his and Trump's past comments, NBC News reported.

    Trump has repeatedly asserted that his campaign did not collude with Russian officials. The issue of whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia is the issue at the heart of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

    "I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign," Giuliani told CNN's Chris Cuomo. Giuliani, who has previously claimed "no collusion" but that "collusion is not a crime," was adamant that Trump did not personally collude with Russia.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us