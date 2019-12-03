Giuliani Mystery Phone Calls, Texts Uncovered by Democrats' Impeachment Report - NBC New York
Giuliani Mystery Phone Calls, Texts Uncovered by Democrats' Impeachment Report

Rep. Adam Schiff declined to say how the House obtained the phone records

    President-elect Donald Trump calls out to media as he and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J..

    Who in the White House budget office called Rudy Giuliani on an August afternoon, and what did they have to talk about for 13 minutes?

    House impeachment investigators were unable to answer either question in their report released Tuesday by Democrats on the Intelligence Committee. But the call — and more than a dozen others and texts between President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and White House numbers — showed up in AT&T and Verizon records obtained by the House, NBC News reported.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., declined to say how the House obtained the phone records.

