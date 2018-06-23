Gay Rights Pioneer Dick Leitsch, Who Held 'Sip-in' Protest, Dies at 83 - NBC New York
Gay Rights Pioneer Dick Leitsch, Who Held 'Sip-in' Protest, Dies at 83

Dick Leitsch led the New York City chapter of the Mattachine Society, one of the oldest gay rights organizations in the country

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Louis Liotta/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images, File
    This Dec. 30, 1965, file photo shows Dick Leitsch of the Mattachine Society. The activist died in New York City on Friday at the age of 83, the co-director of NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project confirmed to NBC News.

    Dick Leitsch, a titan of the early gay rights movement who led "sip-in" protests in the 1960s, died in New York City on Friday, Ken Lustbader, the co-director of NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project confirmed to NBC News. He was 83.

    Leitsch became an icon of the LGBTQ movement after leading protests that pre-dated the Stonewall Inn uprising, increasing the momentum of the gay rights movement.

    Born on May 11, 1935, Leitsch moved to New York City in 1959 from his home state of Kentucky.

    He went on to lead the New York City chapter of the Mattachine Society, one of the oldest gay rights organizations in the country. It was during his time at the Mattachine Society that he came up with the idea for "sip-ins," where demonstrators would go to bars, announce they were gay and ask to be served.

