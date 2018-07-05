Fourth Ohio State Wrestler Says Rep. Jim Jordan Knew About Sexual Abuse When He Was Coach - NBC New York
Fourth Ohio State Wrestler Says Rep. Jim Jordan Knew About Sexual Abuse When He Was Coach

The wrestler said Jordan, a former assistant coach at Ohio State, took part in locker-room conversations where athletes discussed the abuse

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Carolyn Kaster/AP, File
    In this file photo from Dec. 7, 2017, House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray.

    A fourth former Ohio State University wrestler came forward Thursday to contradict Rep. Jim Jordan’s claim that he had no idea the wrestling team doctor was molesting athletes.

    The wrestler, Shawn Dailey, said he was groped half a dozen times by Dr. Richard Strauss in the mid-1990s, when Jordan was the assistant wrestling coach. Dailey said he was too embarrassed to report the abuse directly to Jordan at the time, but he said Jordan took part in conversations where Strauss' abuse of many other team members came up.

    "I participated with Jimmy [Jordan] and the other wrestlers in locker-room talk about Strauss. We all did," Dailey, 43, told NBC News. "It was very common knowledge in the locker room that if you went to Dr. Strauss for anything, you would have to pull your pants down.”

    Dailey spoke out two days after NBC News reported that three former wrestlers who were coached by Jordan more than two decades ago accused the GOP congressman of turning a blind eye to Strauss' alleged abuse and then lying about it. Jordan denied knowing anything about the abuse and continues to do so.

