Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says He'll Defy Mueller Subpoena - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says He'll Defy Mueller Subpoena

Published at 3:29 PM EST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sanders: Sam Nunberg's Comments on MSNBC Are 'Incorrect'

    White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to ex-Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's comments on MSNBC about alleged wrongdoing in the Trump campaign. (Published 6 hours ago)

    Sam Nunberg, a former Donald Trump campaign aide, plans to defy a subpoena from special counsel Robert Mueller requesting campaign documents related to the Russia investigation, saying Monday that it would be "really funny" if he were arrested.

    "The president's right, it's a witch hunt," Nunberg told MSNBC's Katy's Tur.

    "I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to come into a grand jury for them to insinuate that (former Trump adviser) Roger Stone was colluding with (Wikileaks founder) Julian Assange," he added.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us