Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie met with President Trump Thursday night about the White House chief of staff job and is a "top contender" for the role, Axios reported.

Citing a person familiar with the president's thinking, the news site said Christie was one of many candidates, but that the president has made his interest in Christie sound serious to others.

Christie, one of the most unpopular governors in recent American history, was nonetheless an outspoken supporter of the president's, and for a time led his transition team.

At one point he was also considered to be in the running for attorney general.

