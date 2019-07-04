Two Protesters Arrested for Burning Flag Outside White House

A permitted flag burning conducted in the wrong location led to a scuffle and two arrests. Jackie Bensen reports. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Two protesters were arrested near the White House for burning the American flag Thursday, while many of the attendees of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July “Salute to America” were awaiting the event’s start finding refugee from scattered showers.

The two individuals were arrested, one for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning, the other for obstructing a police investigation and resisting arrest, Secret Service said in a statement.

One individual was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and the other was transported to for processing. Two officers with the Secret Service agents also received minor injuries while attempting to make arrests and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Although Secret Service did not release the names of the arrested individuals, at least one of the men arrested was Gregory “Joey” Johnson, a member of the Revolutionary Community Party, according to a press release from the organization.

The New York Times reported that a scuffle broke out between at least a dozen people around 5 p.m. as protesters lit two American flags on fire.

At one point, pro-Trump supporters crowded the area where the flag-burning protesters were, and a fight broke out, the Times reported.

Secret Service agents broke up the fighting as squad cars arrived.

The Revolutionary Communist Part said the two flags successfully burned under the slogan “Imagine A World Without America.”

In a press release, the group said the flag-burning was in protest of Trump’s policies on migrant detention facilities and climate change, as well as the July Fourth events in Washington.

Johnson, of the Revolutionary Communist Party, described his plans to burn the flag to the Washington Post. In 1989, Johnson also led the push for the Texas v. Johnson Supreme Court decision that protected the right to burn the American flag.

“When I see that flag burn, I’m not only thinking of the children who are starved and bombed by the U.S. in Yemen, or the children who are torn from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border,” Johnson told the Washington Post. “This is the workings of a system that the U.S. dominates . . . built on the plunder of literally billions of people around the world.”

Johnson’s group supposedly had a permit to burn a flag provided they took precautions like a burn pit and proper extinguishing equipment, but the flag was burned on Pennsylvania Avenue, which wasn't the permitted location, NBC Washington reported.

The demonstration near the White House is part of the organization’s “National Get Organized For An Actual Revolution Tour,” during which the organizers declared the American flag, “so soaked in the blood of ‘barbarity and hypocrisy’ will burn in symbolic places around this country,” according to a press release.