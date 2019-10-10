Fiona Hill to Testify Giuliani, Sondland Mounted an End-Run on Ukraine Policy - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Track Live Radar: Nasty Weather for Days
logo_nyc_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

Fiona Hill to Testify Giuliani, Sondland Mounted an End-Run on Ukraine Policy

Fiona Hill’s appearance next week before Congress has stoked fear among people close to the president

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fiona Hill to Testify Giuliani, Sondland Mounted an End-Run on Ukraine Policy
    AP
    File photo - Fiona Hill, at the White House, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Washington.

    Fiona Hill, who was until recently President Donald Trump’s top aide on Russia and Europe, plans to tell Congress that Rudy Giuliani and E.U. ambassador Gordon Sondland circumvented the National Security Council and the normal White House process to pursue a shadow policy on Ukraine, a person familiar with her expected testimony told NBC News.

    Hill’s appearance next week before Congress has stoked fear among people close to the president, said a former senior White House official, given her central role overseeing Russia and Ukraine policy throughout most of the Trump administration.

    Hill, through her attorney Lee Wolosky, declined to comment.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us