Feds Tapped Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Phones: Sources - NBC New York
Feds Tapped Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's Phones: Sources

Two sources close to Trump's newest attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, say he learned that days after the raid the president had made a call to Cohen, and told Trump never to call again out of concern the call was being recorded by prosecutors

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Mary Altaffer/AP, File
    In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York.

    Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, the longtime personal lawyer for President Donald Trump who is under investigation for a payment he made to an adult film star who alleged she had an affair with Trump, two people with knowledge of the legal proceedings involving Cohen told NBC News.

    It is not clear how long the wiretap has been authorized, but NBC News has learned it was in place in the weeks leading up to the raids on Cohen's offices, hotel room, and home in early April, according to one person with direct knowledge.

    At least one phone call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House was intercepted, the source said. Representatives of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI in New York declined comment.

    Two sources close to Trump's newest attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, say he learned that days after the raid the president made a call to Cohen and told Trump never to call again out of concern the call was being recorded by prosecutors.

