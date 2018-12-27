Fake Stats: Trump Misleads Troops About Pay Raise

President Donald Trump falsely told American troops in Iraq that he gave them a 10 percent raise, and was also wrong in calling the raise their first pay hike in a decade, NBC News reported.

In fact, troops will receive a 2.6 percent hike in 2019, up from a 2.4 percent raise in 2018. American troops have received a pay hike every year for decades, though 2019's raise is the largest in nine years.

Here's what Trump said on Wednesday: "They said, 'You know, we could make it smaller. We could make it three percent. We could make it two percent. We could make it four percent.' I said, 'No. Make it 10 percent. Make it more than 10 percent.' Because it's been a long time. It's been more than 10 years. That's a long time. And, you know, you really put yourselves out there, and you put your lives out there. So congratulations."