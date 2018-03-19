Facebook Shares Tumble Following Reports of Data Breach - NBC New York
    Facebook Shares Tumble Following Reports of Data Breach

    Facebook shares tumbled Monday following reports that user data had been inappropriately obtained. Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly used the data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission.
