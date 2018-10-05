Internal Drama at Facebook Over VP Who's Friend of Kavanaugh - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Internal Drama at Facebook Over VP Who's Friend of Kavanaugh

Some employees said VP Joel Kapln's appearance at Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing gave the impression Facebook backed him

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Internal Drama at Facebook Over VP Who's Friend of Kavanaugh
    Chesnot/Getty Images, File
    This May 23, 2018, file photo, Facebook Vice President of global public policy Joel Kaplan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leave the French presidential palace in Paris after a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron.

    A Facebook vice president's public support of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has set off an internal revolt in the company, sources told NBC News.

    Hundreds of employees have complained on message boards and in company emails about Joel Kaplan, vice president for global public policy, making a surprise appearance at Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. The two are longtime friends since they both served in President George W. Bush's White House.

    Some employees said it gave the impression Facebook backed Kavanaugh, and it prompted a company town hall to be scheduled for Friday.

    It's the latest controversy for the tech giant, which recently revealed the biggest data breach in its history and had the founders of Instagram leave the company amid frustrations with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    PHOTOS: Kavanaugh-Ford Hearings and Protests

    [NATL] PHOTOS: Kavanaugh-Ford Hearings and Protests
    AP
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us