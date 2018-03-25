Facebook Has Not Been Forthcoming With Congress: Warner

As more details emerge about the data privacy scandal surrounding the Trump-connected firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, some users are revisiting the concept of leaving the social media site. The hashtag "Delete Facebook" is trending online as Americans vow to take a step back from the social network following reports of misuse of some 50 million profiles. NBC News' Liz McLaughlin reports.

Facebook has not been fully transparent with Congress about its recently revealed data leak, said Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, warning that government regulation of the social media giant may be in sight.

"I don't think Facebook has been fully forthcoming," Warner, D-Va., said Sunday on "Meet The Press." "I called out Facebook back in December of '16. In the Spring of '17 I questioned micro-targeting and the use of this really sketchy firm Cambridge Analytica. Early on for most of 2017 they blew that off."

Facebook has been under increased pressure since news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a firm hired by the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, misused information from millions of Facebook users. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized and promised a number of reforms, including audits of groups that harbor mass amount of information from their users. He also apologized in a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times.

"All of these social media companies have said they have no responsibility for any of the content," Warner said. "I think we have to re-look at that. I think in many ways they're media companies."