Rep. Eric Swalwell Kicks Off Presidential Run With Calif. Rally

East Bay Rep. Eric Swalwell kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign with a rally in Dublin, California, Sunday afternoon.

The rally, which began at 2 p.m., is being held at Dublin High School.

Swalwell officially declared his bid for the 2020 presidential race Monday evening in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" after much speculation and visits to Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and other states in the months leading up to the announcement.

The 38-year-old Democratic congressman who represents California's 15th Congressional District said in a clip that was released by the show: "I see a country in quicksand, unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home. Nothing gets done. I'm ready to solve these problems. I'm running for president of the United States."

"It's official," he added to cheers from the audience. "Boy did it feel good to say that."

The Late Show released the clip on Twitter.

Swalwell, an Iowa native, was elected in 2012 to represent California’s 15th Congressional District.

He joins what is expected to be a wide-open race for the Democratic presidential nomination. There's no apparent front-runner at this early stage, and he will face off against several of his Senate colleagues who have more name recognition.