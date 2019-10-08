Elizabeth Warren Stands By Account of Fired for Pregnancy

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren is standing by a story that has been a staple in her campaign stump speech: that she was fired from her first teaching job in Riverdale, New Jersey, because she was pregnant.

In recent days, Warren has been the target of a largely conservative media-driven assault on this aspect of her personal narrative. Citing documents from the 1970s — when Warren worked at Riverdale Elementary — and a 2007 interview in which Warren did not mention her pregnancy as a reason for leaving her job, outlets like the Washington Free Beacon have sought to poke holes in her account.

Warren is standing firm.

"When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize," Warren tweeted Tuesday morning. "By June I was visibly pregnant— and the principal told me the job I'd already been promised for the next year would go to someone else."